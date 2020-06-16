Strike: Doctors urge Lagos govt to meet demands

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors, on the platform of Medical Guild, on Tuesday, urged Lagos State Government to use the three weeks ultimatum given to it by the association to meet their demands and avert another industrial action.

The medical doctors had, on June 4, issued a 21-day ultimatum threatening to embark on industrial action should the state government fail to meet their demands.

The doctors’ demands include addressing challenges in the COVID-19 response, shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, shortage of doctors and non-implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and national association/unions of health workers by the state government on health insurance, hazard allowance and other palliatives.

In a statement, Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, said: “We are ready to safeguard the lives of Lagosians and members with any action necessary for public interest and this includes the withdrawal of service after the date of the ultimatum.

“We strongly believe that the concerns noted above can be solved and further action averted by proactive measures from the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, especially health as indications are that Mr. Governor is ready to do all necessary to mitigate these challenges.”

