STF donates food items to over 400 persons in Lagos

By Godfrey Bivbere and Esther Onyegbula

Over 400 persons have benefited from a community-wide food palliative outreach organized by the Satellite Town Forum at the weekend.

The outreach according to the organizers is to help reduce the impact of Covid-19 lockdown on the vulnerable people within the Satellite community.

According to Chairman STF, Governor Michael Imitini, “a lot of people and businesses are yet to recover from the six weeks lockdown, which crippled the economy of most people.

“Beyond checkmating the activities of tank farms, the mission of STF the umbrella body distributing the palliatives is to put smiles on the faces of our people.

“We decided to reach out to residents among us who have been affected in no small measure by the Covid-19 lockdown”.

Similarly, Rev Nwakaego Jessica Uhegwu, STF, said “we decided to help the vulnerable in our community this time of Covid-19, as we discovered that so many of our people have been displaced, some of them their business is on partial lockdown, there is hunger in the land. As a caring organisation, we decided to reach out to those whose businesses have been affected by lockdown and the vulnerable in our community.

“As early as 10am, beneficiaries from residential estates with the environ came to the location to receive their package.

