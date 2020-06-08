Stella Oduah: EFCC to appeal vacation of interim asset forfeiture order

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed dissatisfaction with court’s vacation of an interim forfeiture order regarding some assets traced to a former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Monday struck out EFCC’s affidavit in support of the forfeiture order on the grounds that it was “filed out of time without first seeking the court’s leave for an extension of time to file”.

In a statement on Monday, EFCC spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, said that the commission would appeal the ruling.

“The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, delivered on Monday, on the vacation of an interim forfeiture order regarding some assets traced to former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah.

“The EFCC is dissatisfied with the ruling and will file an appeal,” he said.

Recall that the EFCC had applied for the interim forfeiture order in furtherance of its investigation of allegation that Oduah allegedly diverted part of the N9.5 billion fund meant for the provision of security equipment in some airports during her tenure as aviation minister.

The EFCC had alleged in an affidavit supporting its application for the forfeiture order, that Oduah, who was Aviation Minister from 2012 to 2014, connived with some bank officials to divert the fund.

The commission also alleged that she used the money to procure broadcast equipment for Crystal Television Ltd. and bought a newspaper printing press, six dredgers and a quarry.

Kindly Share This Story: