StarTimes partner MTN on movies, sports content via mobile

Digital Pay-TV company, StarTimes Nigeria, has entered into a strategic digital content sharing partnership that provides MTN subscribers access to a wide range of interesting movies, series and sports via the StarTimes ON Application platform.

According to a statement by the company, with the partnership, StarTimes would provide over 100 channels and video-on-demand content to MTN subscribers using airtime to subscribe, while subscribers would also have access to discounted data bundles.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Operating Officer, StarTimes Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Aina said: “With the video Streaming bundles on the StarTimes App, MTN subscribers will enjoy unlimited entertainment and video on demand (VOD) services at a cheaper data price than any other network in Nigeria.

“We have My Sport VIP and MAX VIP streaming packages which can be subscribed to weekly, monthly or quarterly. My Sport VIP subscriptions cost N400 weekly, N1000 monthly and N2400 quarterly. The package comes with 7 sports channels including UEFA Europa League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, MMA and many more.

“While the VIP MAX subscriptions cost just N800 weekly, N2000 monthly and N4800 quarterly. The package comes with 26 live streaming channels which include all 7 sports channels showing UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Coppa Italia and more; blockbuster movies, cartoon, news and documentary.”

“To enjoy discounted MTN data bundles to stream content, MTN is offering its mobile internet subscribers a special data bundle – StarTimes Streaming Only and StarTimes Binge. StarTimes Streaming Only provides data allocation to stream on StarTimes only while StarTimes Binge provides data allocation to access the internet and also an allocation to stream on StarTimes.

“StarTimes ON currently boasts of 5.5 million users in Nigeria and over 15million across Africa, making its partnership with MTN the latest in an industry where it has become a common trend for Telcos and video operators to partner towards effective delivery in a market where VOD and live streaming are on the rise.”

Also speaking, Chief Digital Officer, Digital Services at MTN Nigeria, Scrinivas Rao said: “We have always been deliberate about giving our customers the very best in digital content”.

“This partnership is a reinforcement of that commitment. This platform will provide enormous quality content and keep subscribers entertained. MTN customers can access StarTimes content via both the StarTimes ON App and MyMTN App”, he added.

