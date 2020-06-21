SSG, Information Commissioner among 83 new COVID-19 cases in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, were among the 83 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the State, Saturday night.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, Sunday said both officials showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

Disclosing that duo had been moved to an isolation centre and were stable, and responding well to treatment, Ifeajika called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

He said: “Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in the public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges”.

