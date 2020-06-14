Speak with one voice to achieve what you want – Monarch urges Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

THE traditional ruler of Obimo in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Spencer Ugwuoke has called on Ndigbo to speak with one voice to be able to tackle the problems confronting Igbo land.

Ugwoke, a prominent monarch in the State, said unless Ndigbo unites and speaks with one voice, it would difficult to achieve the much-desired political height.

He frowned at the multiple voices emanating from Igbo land, saying that only Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be the mouthpiece of Ndigbo so that there would be harmony in the opinion of Ndigbo rather than having multiple voices, some dissenting from what is articulated as good for the Ngigbo.

Ugwoke also frowned at the setting up braches of Ohanaeze Ndigbo saying its part of the confusion in Igbo land, insisting that there should be one central Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He said the system of having Eze Ndigbo in communities and town out Igbo communities should be stopped as it belittles Igbo traditional institutions.

“Anybody can talk, say anything at any time. Ohaneze Ndigbo will talk and another person will counter it. We will have Ohaneze Ndigbo and its branch will be everywhere. How many branches of Arewas’ do we have in Enugu state?

“How many Emirs do we have in Igbo land but if you go to Kano, you will hear Eze Ndigbo in Kano, go to Sokoto, you will hear Eze Ndigbo in Sokoto, Eze Ndigbo in Lagos and many other places. Why don’t we have Oba of Yoruba in Enugu state or are they not Yoruba people in Enugu?

“The Ohaneze Ndigbo which we will use to make a final statement will make a statement, the same Eze Ndigbo in other states will criticize what Ohaneze Ndigbo said and publish it in front pages of the newspaper. Let us stop criticizing what our leaders said.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo as the name sound is the apex Igbo cultural organization. It is the duty of traditional rulers to select who will be in Oha from their communities and Eze should be formed by the Igwes.

“As traditional rulers are being recognized by the government, so shall Ohaneze Ndigbo be recognized by the traditional rulers.

“The traditional rulers in the southeast should be allowed to make a statement and such a statement should not be countered by anybody.

“If Emir of Kano makes a statement, nobody can counter it. The appointment is bigger than rank. Give honour to whom honour is due. I thank President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo for his good work. He is a genius. It will be hard to get a representative like him.

“He is outspoken, knows what is wrong and right. I am impressed by his performance. If he will be allowed to contest the next election, he will win it. We have not seen greediness in him. He can talk to the head of state and you will be proud of watching him. He has charisma”, the

the monarch said- He also commended the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying he has done well for the State.

“It has been five years of extraordinary peace, tranquility, good governance, and humility in service. I sincerely and honestly thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for all his sacrifices and general efforts to bring about the tranquility that we have been enjoying everywhere in the state since he came on board.

“Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging the world’s economy, including Nigeria and Enugu State, the governor has been delivering series of people-oriented developmental projects”, Ugwoke said

