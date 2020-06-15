Southeast: Igbo council launches operation lion walk against killer herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Igbo National Council, INC, Monday said that it has launched Operation Lion Walk to take over the forest as against the continued reported killings by armed herdsmen in Igboland.

The President of INC, in Owerri, Chilos Godsent, disclosed this after he said that the launching of the operation lion walk, followed the quit notice they earlier issued to armed herdsmen in Igboland last month.

In INC statement, “You will remember that on Thursday, May 21st 2020, the Igbo National Council (INC) worldwide rose from a crucial national stakeholders meeting where we x-rayed the security situation in Nigeria more especially as it affected the Igbo Nation.

“Consequently, we issued a twenty-one (21) days quit notice to the dreaded jihadists killer herdsmen who were criminally occupying our farmlands and forests, plundering them and also raping and killing our women and men of decent blood.

“In deviance to this quit notice, the jihadists killer herdsmen have continued to attack communities in Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and the Imo states respectively. On Friday 12th June 2020, a group of jihadists killer herdsmen who were still hiding in some forests in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State attacked and brutally killed a man in cool blood at Mbano Autonomous Community in Agwa clan, Oguta LGA Imo State and flee away.

“The INC viewed this deliberate attack on our people at Mbano Autonomous Community, Oguta, LGA as an affront on the Igbo Nation and a sign of vulnerability of some communities in the Igbo Nation.”

The Igbo group further called on “all the town unions, traditional rulers and youth organisations of communities of the Igbo Nation that has not constituted their vigilante groups to immediately do so and quickly commence the combing of their community farmlands and forests to fish out and flush out remnants of these criminal elements who are still hiding in some of our forests waiting for order to attack and attempt to invade Igbo land.

“We, therefore, must rise up now to take our destinies into our own hands more especially now that it looks like many of the governors of the Igbo National States of the Igbo Nation and our legislators have compromised the security and welfare of our people in exchange for political patronage.

“We, therefore, commend and support the boldness of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia South and the Executive Chairman of the Oshimili North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State for rising up in defence of their people in the face of this unprovoked senseless criminal attack of the Igbo Nation by the jihadists killer herdsmen. We stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this liberation struggle.

“Noting that lions are the kings of the forests, we, therefore, have resolved to release our brave lions to take possession of their kingdoms and flush out every criminal element they may find in their kingdoms who has preferred to live in the forests rather than living in human houses.

“Cognisance of our Rights to Self-determination, this 15th day of June 2020, the Igbo National Council (INC) worldwide hereby launches “Operation Lion Walk” throughout the territories of the Igbo Nation.

“This operation is aimed at fishing out and flushing out every criminal element who are criminally hiding in, or occupying our farmlands and forests using same as hide outs to commit sacrilege against the Igbo Nation.”

Vanguard

