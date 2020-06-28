South African Monnie Mena changing the face of skincare business

Kindly Share This Story:

In the world of beauty and wellness, Africa’s young female entrepreneurs and luxury brand builders are getting accolades with their luxury products and services they render. They are making a real impact, through their businesses, and craftsmanship, and their passion for what they do.

These game-changers are changing the face of the beauty and wellness industry in Africa, and creating fabulous, new proudly African products and brands in the process .

Onesimo Mashiya, popularly known among friends and fans as Monnie, a South African Skincare therapist and model based in Brooklyn, Pretoria, is one of these young minds creating a powerful corporate brand, a range of interesting makeup and skincare lines aimed at women of colour.

Born and raised in the coastal town of East London (located in the Eastern Cape of South Africa), Monnie who started skincare in 2017 hasn’t looked back since. She went on to officially launch her company, Health Renewal & Skincare Matrix located at Brooklyn Life hospital, Pretoria, South Africa, on May 31st, 2019.

Monnie is the youngest black woman in the skincare space and has carved a niche for herself by offering unique treatment for various skin concerns. Her services include Botox, Ozone therapy, Non surgical face lift, Non surgical breast lift, Fat freezing, Dermaplaning, Permanent makeup.

Others are assisted weight loss, non-surgical skin tightening, cellulite removal via laser, non-invasive DNA testing, vitamin drip, and vegan/holistic treatment options.

Monnie is married to Nigerian contemporary singer-songwriter / Afropolitan model, Glenn Mena.

She’s a fresh face that is also carving a niche for herself in the fashion industry. She was the lead model on the singer’s recently released video “You Better Know That” shot in South Africa.

Vanguard

