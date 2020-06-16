Someone who doesn’t have certificate will not understand what inconsistencies in certificates are ― Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Tuesday, while commenting on the alleged inconsistencies in his credentials which was one of the reasons for his disqualification said someone who hasn’t gone to school, who doesn’t have certificate himself, will not know and understand what inconsistencies in certificates are.

He said, “Someone who hasn’t gone to school, who doesn’t have certificate himself, will not know and understand what inconsistencies in certificates are, that’s the starting point.

“What is the inconsistency? There’s no inconsistency in my certificates. The issue was in 2016, when I contested for gubernatorial election, I could not find the originals of my certificates because I hadn’t required them for more than two decades.

“So, I deposed to an affidavit that I couldn’t find the originals. Subsequently, I found all the original copies of all my certificates and they are with me. So I don’t understand what’s inconsistent about that.

“Maybe the inconsistency in the Youths Corps certificate where he said my surname was missing an ‘i’ at the end, but if you look at that it was like a cursive, it was written in a cursive manner. So if that’s inconsistency for him, then it’s really sad that people of that quality are leading Nigeria’s ruling party.

“For him, it was just to look for an excuse to take whatever decision he wants to take and it’s really sad that the party structure today gives him that sort of authority without checks, that is dangerous for any system or any institution. When you give authority and responsibility to people who don’t have character, people who do not have finesse, a sense of justice, then that institution is imperilled.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

