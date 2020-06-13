Solskjaer set for bumper champions league qualification bonus

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to earn a significant bonus from the club if he successfully guides his side to a top-four finish.

The Norwegian has been in the dugout at Old Trafford since replacing José Mourinho in December 2018, initially as interim manager, before getting the full-time job in March 2019.

The 47-year-old has endured a somewhat rocky spell as United head coach but has instilled a new sense of optimism around the club following a number of disastrous managerial appointments.

With the club seeking to challenge domestically and in Europe once again, Solskjaer will be required to lead his side into the Champions League qualification spots.

As an extra incentive to achieve this goal, The Sun reports that the club set to hand out a £1m bonus should he achieve his top-four target.

The Red Devils are currently only three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but have found themselves in a scrap for a spot in Europe’s elite competition alongside unlikely challengers Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

