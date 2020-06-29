Solskjaer confirms Chelsea target is set to leave Man Utd for free

Kindly Share This Story:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it “doesn’t look like” talented youngster Angel Gomes will be staying at Man Utd.

The highly-rated 19-year-old – who has been heavily linked with Chelsea – came through the Old Trafford giants’ academy and has made his debut aged 16 in May 2017, becoming the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to feature for the first team.

But Gomes has only made 10 first-team appearances and contract talks reached a roadblock, with Solskjaer now expecting the Man Utd midfielder to leave when his contract expires on Tuesday.

Asked if the 19-year-old would be staying at the club, the United boss said: “I’ve got no news, nothing, so it doesn’t look like it.”

Gomes was part of England’s Under-17 World Cup triumph in 2017 and 11 days ago Solskjaer said he was hoping that the teenager signed a new deal, adding “hopefully from what I understand it’s not too far away”.

Pushed to clarify if Gomes was leaving, Solskjaer added: “To be honest, I’ve not heard from them last night or this morning, so it seems like that they haven’t managed to agree (a deal), so the answer is probably short and yes then.”

While far from a first-team regular, Gomes’ departure is a blow for a club synonymous with promoting homegrown talent.

