Solskjaer admits disappointment in Man Utd draw with Spurs

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he was disappointed to miss out on all three points against Tottenham.

United came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw in London. Steven Bergwijn gave Spurs the lead in the first half, but a Bruno Fernandes penalty earned United a share of the spoils.

The Red Devils improved in the later stages thanks to the introduction of Paul Pogba, and Solskjaer hailed the midfielder as one of the best in the world after his impactful cameo.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Bit disappointed we didn’t win. Football is strange

“Last year Spurs absolutely battered us for 40 minutes and today it is the opposite. The performance is the pleasing thing.

“First 25 minutes we were very slow. Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the world and it is great to have him back. He is delighted to be back, he has had a 10 month injury nightmare.

“I am sure everyone can see he has great hunger for the game. It is a different team to the one he left when injured.”

Pogba’s return saw him link up with Bruno Fernandes for the first time, and Solskjaer believes the duo showed they have the potential to be a good partnership.

“We are a club that want the best players in the world playing together. Paul showed he can play with Bruno.”

