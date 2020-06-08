Social distancing violation: Police arrest 11 at Ughelli hotel, Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire – Agbarha Otor

The Chairman Ughelli North Council, Chief Godwin Adode on Sunday in his effort at enforcing the Social Distance directive of the Delta State Government ordered police to arrest people breaking the order.

The effort led to the arrest of 11 persons who police confirmed will be arraigned on Monday.

The Council Chairman in a phone call said, “I got information that a hotel opened its swimming pool to the public in deviance to government directives.

“I put a call to the police in Agbarha Motor who promptly storm the hotel and arrested some of the violators.” Adode said.

An eyewitness who craved anonymity said, “Since the lockdown began till now, KULLUP Hotel in Ekredjebor has been operating its swimming pool with huge attendance.

“On Sunday police stormed the hotel and arrested a lot of persons, others jumped through the fence. They were mainly youths and teenagers.

“I wonder why people are not complying with government orders, the coronavirus is real, people should obey the laws.” He added.

Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said, “Yes, 11 persons were arrested, they will be charged to mobile court on Monday.

“We are using the opportunity to warn people to comply with the law, the Police is ever ready to enforce the law, no matter who is involved,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

