Singer, Fricky J, shares his story on rise to fame in Nigerian music scene

Rising Singer, Nniga Ernest Joe-Chim popularly known as “Fricky J” has shared the story behind his rise to stardom in Nigerian music industry.

Fricky J who started his music career in 2008 but attained recognition in 2012, after dropping his hit single “Calabar Girls,” said the song was well-received especially in the South-South region of Nigeria.

Reflecting on the fact that with the competition in the vast Nigerian music industry, some household singers who could not sustain the momentum later become irrelevant to the entertainment industry, but to him, his case would be different as he was determined to make a mark in the industry.

He noted that those who faded away easily had failed to maintain a certain standard of music and lifestyle, while even some fast-rising stars also found it difficult to leave the threshold and tag of an “upcoming artist” without proper mean of launching out, which to Frick J, with hard work, and good fan base, he would keep the momentum.

Fricky J, an elated singer who said he has come to stay, and even with his background which he believed had helped him proudly asks? “Have you ever heard of the son of a policeman becoming a pop star?”

He said, that is his first story. Fricky J said he was proud of his background and much more that he is making it to that thin list of celebrities as someone whose parents served in the Security forces of Nigeria.

Fricky J, who grew up in the city of Ihiala, Anambra State, where his father was a senior police officer, said his family enjoyed a lot of respect from people in the town due to the position his father held in the Police Force.

Growing up, Fricky J said he went to only missionary schools from his nursery to the university, and as a filial son of his father, he graduated with a degree in Political Science and MSc in criminology but chose to pursue a career in music, which was initially not well-received by his parents.

However, he said as the fortune began to amass for him through music, his family showered him with their love and support.

Speaking further about his childhood, Fricky J said: “My childhood was very fun for me, Although I wasn’t born with a silver spoon my parent made sure I had everything I needed growing up.

With a good measure of fans from the South-South region, Fricky J, who believes he is gradually making his way into the playlist of many Nigerians globally, said he uses his Instagram handle with over 50,000 followers to promote his songs and engage his fans.

