Singer, Evih drops debut EP “Cruise”

By Ayo Onikoyi

In less than 24 hours of the release of the debut EP by singer, Ambakederemo Evans Oghenekaro better known as Evih, the buzz in the entertainment circle has been both electrifying and enthralling. The EP titled “Cruise”has six tracks and each and every one has the potential of holding their own among collections of any playlist worth its salt.

The first song on the track list is “Lovestream”. The second is titled “Down” while the third is “Wonder” remix featuring Davido. The fourth, fifth and the sixth are “Belle Dancer”, “Paindem” and “Articicial”. “Lovestream”, “Wonder” remix , “Belle Dancer” and “Artificial” are produced by Grace Fingers. “Down” was produced by Hits and “Wonder” remix by Killervybez. For the mixing and mastering, “Lovestream”, “Belle Dancer”, “Paindem” and “Artificial” was done by STG. “Down” was mixed and mastered by Dockside Theatre while “Wonder” remix was done by the duo of Docside Theatre and STG. All the songs are written by Evih himself.

Since Evih signed a record deal with Tycoon Entertainment in 2017, things have never been the same for the singer. He started music in 2015 and fooled around a little until things took flight under the wings of Tycoon Entertainment.

“ I signed a record deal with Tycoon Entertainment in 2017 and since then everything has been amazing and beautiful. I never had a better year than last year. I recorded my first ever single “For You” in 2015 . I dropped a couple of mixtapes in 2017 before signing with Tycoon Entertainment. I have already shot two videos under the label and this is my first project, the “Cruise” EP,” he revealed gleefully in a recent interview.

He said while many artistes may get played by their label, Tycoon Entertainment has been like a family to him.

“They are willing to push and see my growth and when the cake is sliced everyone gets bread. God bless Tycoon Entertainment. Shout out to everyone,” he added.

Evih is full of confidence for the success of the EP and how the world would receive it. He said he seeks to achieve nothing but happiness with “Cruise” EP.

“Cruise was made to bring happiness and joy to people’s hearts, loved ones and family during and after lockdown. You know when you are in a boat or ship at the ocean and you on cruise. The best feeling is when holding the edge of the ship and looking into the sea and the beauty of nature with the soothing breeze blowing your hair backwards. The way you feel is the dream I have for The EP “Cruise” when people listen to it. I hope they feel like that. My EP is all about “Cruise. Happiness is a choice. Choose it,” he said of the EP.

Evih, born Ambakederemo Evans Oghenekaro hails from Burundi local government area of Delta State. He is a Bsc degree holder in Business Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

