Simeone’s assistant Burgos to leave Atletico

Diego Simeone’s long-time assistant German Burgos confirmed on Wednesday he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season to pursue a career as a head coach.

Known for his tough approach and imposing demeanour, Burgos’ departure will be keenly felt by Simeone, whose own position at Atletico has come under scrutiny in recent years.

After leading the team to a momentous La Liga triumph in 2014, Atleti have finished more than 10 points behind champions Barcelona in each of the last two seasons.

This term, they sit sixth in the table, albeit having knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League last 16 in March.

The charismatic Burgos followed Simeone when he took charge of Atletico in 2011 after the pair had previously worked together at Argentinian club Racing.

“He is a friend. We understand each other with signs, with looks, with head butts,” Burgos said, in a video posted by Atletico Madrid entitled “Atleticos, German Burgos wants to tell us something”.

“There are two specific events (I remember),” Burgos added. “The hug we gave each other when we won La Liga and the last one we gave ourselves in the changing room at Anfield.”

Burgos has not revealed his next club but suggested he could one day return to Atletico Madrid, for whom he also made 63 appearances as a goalkeeper.

“This is see you later, not goodbye,” he said. “Time will tell if we will see each other again.”

