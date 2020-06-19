Breaking News
Siderz entertainment tackles rape, abuse in new movie, ‘Violated’

Millions of women and girls, men and boys have been raped in our lifetimes. Sexual violence wrecks lives and destroys families and communities.

Sadly, survivors have to live with not only the traumatic experience of violent abuse, but they – and often their children – face a lifetime of stigma, and are sometimes rejected and ostracized, even by their own families.

With a conscious effort to sensitize and re-orientate the society on the need to put an abrupt end to this barbaric and inhuman act, Siderz Entertainment has produced a new movie titled ‘Violence’.

Directed by world class Nigerian director, Wole Ogundare, ‘Violated’ is a story about old lovers who got back in touch to rekindle their friendship but ended up in assault and rape.

The movie stars top Nollywood actors Seun Sean Jimoh, Lekan Ogunjobi, Shelcy Zanga, produced and directed by Wole Ogundare.

The birth of Siderz Entertainment will bring more amazing contents that will shape the society positively.

