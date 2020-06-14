Shooting in Aso Rock: Buhari orders for investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

Says he’s not in danger of COVID-19

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to carry out proper investigation on the alleged shooting that took place on Thursday evening at the precinct of the Aso Rock, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Shehu, in the statement also said that President Buhari is not in any form of danger arising, either from deadly coronavirus infections or the reported shooting incident by security personnel.

The statement read: “The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

“This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at any time in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.

“This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

“Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

“Having authorised the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

“That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief.

“In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.”

Recall that there have been reports of disagreement between the First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari and a presidential aide as a result of a journey embarked upon by the latter to see his family in Lagos.

The personal aide of the President was said to have travelled to Lagos on a chattered flight to see the wife that recently delivered a baby boy.

On his return to Abuja, the First Lady was said to have told the aide to self-isolate and stay away from the office for 14 days.

The aide was said to have reported the circumstances surrounding his journey to the President, who reportedly approved that he should carry on with his duty in the office.

Not comfortable with the situation, the First Lady allegedly sent her police aides to ensure that her order was obeyed by the President’s aide.

This degenerated to a serious misunderstanding that culminated in the alleged shooting to stop the President’s aide who had entered a vehicle at the Park opposite Officers Mess from driving out.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: