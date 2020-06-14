Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its project monitoring activities, the Infrastructure Committee headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara yesterday also visited the Shagunu Beach in Borgu LG Niger State.

The Committee Chairman assured the people of Shagunu Community of Gov Abu Sani Bello’s total commitment to change the fortune of the community for good. He reiterated that the ongoing construction of the road and the electrification are all part of the plan of making the Beach a tourist destination which will create job opportunities for the people.

The chairman further explained that the Governor has been putting pressure on the President and will continue to do so until Shagunu beach is made one of the country’s top tourism sites.

The people of Shagunu village in a statement through their village head spokesperson expressed appreciation to the Governor Bello-led administration for the ongoing electrification and the construction of the 22km road.

According to the spokesman of the village head, before the road construction, it took the people over 3 hours to drive from Lumma, a community not far away from them, to the village but with the ongoing road construction, even as it hasn’t been completed, one can drive from the same spot to the village in 30 minutes.

