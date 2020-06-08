Sexual harassment in Nollywood: DGN constitutes 5-member sexual offenses committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Worried by the sad development in the creative industry, especially in Nollywood, where producers and directors have been called out for sexual harassment, assault, molestation and rape, the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria, DGN, has constituted a Sexual offenses committee to investigate the allegations levelled against some of its members and recommend appropriate penalties.

Rising from a crucial emergency meeting, a few days back, the guild among other things resolved to investigate, probe, and determine deterrent penalties and punitive measures for offenders.

It also seeks and supports every initiative of well-meaning industry stakeholders to curb the menace of sexual harassment, rape, and sex for roles.

In a memo signed by the National Secretary of DGN, Uche Agbo, the guild has equally opened a dedicated 24/7 confidential email address to entertain reports, petitions, and complaints in addition to raising an Intra-Guild campaign to educate our members on the implications of such barbaric acts and participate in Inter Guild activities to stop rape and sexual harassment in Nollywood.

Members of the committee include Pat Oghre(Chairman), Remix Ibinola(Secretary) , Tope Oshin, Francis Onwochei, and Tony Akposheri.

The committee is, however, expected to receive complaints and petitions, investigate and recommend appropriate actions against the offenders.

“DGN uses this opportunity to vehemently condemn rape in its entirety within and outside of the Film Industry. It is a derogatory and criminal act and no one deserves to be raped, regardless of the circumstances,” said the guild.

It also encourages anyone who has information or has ever been harassed sexually by any director in Nollywood to send in a report to speakout@dgn.org.ng or speakouttodgn@gmail.com. “Cases will be treated with ultimate confidentiality, “the guild added.

vanguard

