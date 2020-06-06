Sexual assault allegation in Nollywood: I stand by my husband, declares Lancelot Imasuen’s wife

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Amiua, the wife of popular film director and producer, Lancelot Imasuen, has declared that she stands by her husband after Nollywood actress, Sylvia Oluchy came out to accuse him of sexually harassing her, while they were shooting the film, “Bent Arrow” about 13 years ago in Abuja.

The actress made the allegation via the filmmakers WhatsApp group, Filmic, where she called out the celebrated film director after the latter soft-pedal the issue of sexual assault in the country’s movie industry.

According to her, the revered film director squeezed her boobs and physically pinned her to the bed when he visited her to his hotel room. Though the actress confirmed that Lancelot did not rape her, the allegation has since gone viral on social media.

However, reacting to the allegation levelled against her husband, Lancelot’s wife who accompanied her husband to the movie set has dismissed the allegation, declaring, however, that she’s standing firmly by her husband thick and thin.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the mother of four children said in as much as she stands against rape, violence or any form of molestation be it male or female, she will not stand and watch any woman tarnish the reputation her husband has built for the past 25 years through sweat and blood.

Her statement reads thus:

“I stand against Rape, Violence or any form of molestation be it male or female.’

‘Bent Arrows was my husband’s first film after we got married 13 years ago and I was with him during the audition and filming.”

“Sylvia Oluchy I neither exalt nor bring low your allegations against my Husband with this letter but be rest assured that your desperate attempt to solicit other females to also allege same thing against my Husband, I have them. When the chips are down you will understand in full what I mean.”

“Sylvia stop losing sleep whether I was on that set or not.remember the scene shot at Mrs Isangs house? We had a little prayer meeting and I specifically made a prayer request with one of the major cast in attendance and to the Glory of God it has long been answered.”

“If your issue is with how long I was there, were you filming in My Husband’s hotel room? or were you on set to monitor a newly wedded Woman’s movement?”

“In all this, you and your cohorts can be rest assured that I stand firmly with my Husband.

“I am a Mother of Four Girls, A practising Accountant if any of my Bosses ever molested me I would never go back to them to ask for favours talkless of being cordial with them over a period of 13 Years….dear Sylvia please be guided.

“To everyone standing and running with Sylvia, well-done, you are all entitled to your opinions but remember just as much as a Girl Child needs a lot of protection so does the Boy Child. When all the concentration is on the Girl Child, is there a third gender for the Girl to associate with? No wonder there are so many broken homes, no wonder so many damaged Men roaming the World.”

“My Husband has built a brand for the past 25 Years through sweat and blood, if you and your gang think you will cast aspersions on him, you sure picked a wrong person.”

Meanwhile, the Film WhatsApp group which is not a court of law has advised Sylvia to institute legal action against the film director if she’s desperate and sure of the allegation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

