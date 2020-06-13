Seven persons on funeral trip die in Anambra auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

SEVEN persons died yesterday while several others sustained injuries in a motor accident on their way to a funeral ceremony on the Ogidi-Abatete road in Idemili local government area of Anambra State.

The accident involved a Mercedez Benz tipper loaded with sand and a 608 bus carrying 19 persons.

The bus was said to be conveying members of a family to the burial ceremony when it collided with the tipper lorry.

An eye witness said the tipper rammed into the bus following a tyre burst, which resulted in loss of control.

The Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo, who confirmed the incident said the corpses had been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment.

He said: “We received a distress call on a fatal Road Traffic Crash which occurred near Buckie Polytechnic, along Ogidi-Abatete road.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD and driver’s name given as FC Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included 17 adult males, one female adult and one female child. They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.”

