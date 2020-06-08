Septuagenarian rescued from Kano well

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

What could have turned out to be a tragedy was on Monday averted as a Septuagenarian, Zuwaira Kabir (75 years old) was rescued from inside well in Tudun Wuzurchi quarters, Kano Mununcipal local government of the state.

It was gathered that the aged woman fell inside well at about 05:45 am early Monday morning and the cause was yet to be ascertained.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Sa’idu Mohammed who confirmed the development to VANGUARD said it received a distress call and immediately dispatched his team to the scene and who later rescued the victim.

According to Mohammed, “We received a call through Malam Musbahu Sani from Tudun Wuzurchi in Kano Mununcipal local government that one woman, Zuwaira Kabir (75yrs) fell inside well at about 05:45 am on Monday morning.

“We dispatched our rescue team who rescued the victim, an aged woman alive and handed her over to her father, Malam Mansur Isah of Tudun Wuzurchi quarter.

“Investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing,” Mohammed however said.

Vanguard

