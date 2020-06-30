Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Senators, Keyamo in shouting match over NDE recruitment exercise

On 3:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Senat ors, Keyamo in shouting match over 774,000 jobs
Keyamo in senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – IT is a theatre of the Absurd at the National Assembly today as the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, exchanged hot words with Senators over the National Directorate of Employment recruitment exercise.

Trouble started when the Director-General of the NDE, Mr. Nasiru Ladan, could not defend the N52bn  budgeted for the recruitments of 774,000 Nigerians under the NDE

The Minister said his ministry was asked to supervise the recruitments by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

The federal lawmakers, however, disagreed with Keyamo and the shouting spree ensued.

Details later…

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!