BREAKING: Senators, Keyamo in shouting match over NDE recruitment exercise

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – IT is a theatre of the Absurd at the National Assembly today as the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, exchanged hot words with Senators over the National Directorate of Employment recruitment exercise.

Trouble started when the Director-General of the NDE, Mr. Nasiru Ladan, could not defend the N52bn budgeted for the recruitments of 774,000 Nigerians under the NDE

The Minister said his ministry was asked to supervise the recruitments by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

The federal lawmakers, however, disagreed with Keyamo and the shouting spree ensued.

Details later…

