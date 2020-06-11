Senate tweaks 2020 revised budget to N10.810 trillion

Kindly Share This Story:

Adds N301b to Executive proposals

Increases statutory transfer votes by N5.256billion

As Lawan charges Committees on appropriate implementation of projects

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, yesterday jerked up the N10.509 trillion proposed by the executive as the revised budget for the 2020 fiscal year with N301billion, just as it was read the third time and passed.

With this development, the Senate passed N10.810trillion as aggregate expenditure for the 2020 revised budget.

The jerking is coming on the heels of the country’s poor revenue and economic standing especially against the backdrop of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In the revised budget, the N301billion that was added to the earlier proposal made by the executive came from increases made on Capital expenditure proposal that was jerked up from N2.230 trillion to N2.488 trillion, recurrent expenditure jerked up from the earlier proposed N4.928trillion to N4.942trillion and statutory transfers increased from N398.505billion to N428.033, totalling N301billion.

In the revised proposals, similar differences made on parameter assumptions were like $25 per barrel oil price benchmark that was increased to $28 per barrel, 1.9m barrel oil production per day, reduced to 1.8million barrel per day.

Meanwhile, critical highlights of the revised budget proposal forwarded to NASS by President Buhari two weeks ago like N2.951trillion debt servicing and N500billion as intervention fund for COVID-19 were retained, just like the N360 to a US dollar exchange rate.

In his explanations on increases reflected on the revised budget proposal particularly on the statutory transfers, especially on increase made on oil price benchmark from $25 per barrel proposed to $28 per barrel, accounted for N5billion spread on different votes earlier proposed, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC Lagos West, said that out of the N5billion expected as additional proceeds from increased oil price benchmark, additional N1.746billion was added to the statutory votes of N44.200billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), N816million added to N20.944billion earlier proposed for the North East Development Commission ( NEDC).

Others according to Adeola are, N1.709billion added to the earlier votes of N51.120billion if the Universal Basic Education Commission ( UBEC) and N897million added to N25.560billion earlier proposed for Basic Health Care Fund.

Earlier in his lead debate for the passage of the revised budget, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North who noted that the committee in analysing the budget proposals, made the following observations, adding that there were cuts in all items in statutory transfers, increase in the debt service and general reduction in the overhead component of the budget ( excluding the health sector ).

Others are reductions/zero provision to some projects in the capital component and new provisions on service-wide votes and capital supplementation to cushion the socio-economic disruptions and shock of COVID-19.

In his remarks after the passage of the budget, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who charged Senate Committees to ensure strict oversight of projects contained in the 2020 budget, said that getting value for money is one way of ensuring that Nigerians are impacted positively through government interventions and Programmes.

Lawan said, “For us, this is one way of ensuring that Nigerians feel the presence of government through the various interventions, the programmes and projects.

“We have done this, but we have other things waiting for us in relation to this. We are supposed to ensure that we oversight on these projects, and more especially when we have to borrow money to fund some of these projects, it is very crucial that we ensure there is value for money.

“Every project that is mentioned here should be implemented appropriately and accordingly. So, all our standing Committees should ensure that we continue to carry out our oversight.”

