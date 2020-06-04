Senate to commences constitution review soon – Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

Assures women of protection of interests

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has disclosed that

moves to carry out alteration of some provisions of the 1999 constitution would commence in the Senate soon.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday Omo- Agege who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the committee is already steaming for the onerous tasks as many bills to that effect have been forwarded to it aside memoranda being received from different interest groups in the country.

Commenting on one of the memoranda personally delivered to him by national officers of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, the Deputy President of the Senate has however assured women that their interest would be protected but not to the detriment of constitutional provisions against discrimination of whatever form.

He said, ” Let me appreciate the League of Women Voters of Nigeria for this memorandum. It is very timely and apt because the Constitution Review committee is already steaming for action.

“Anything about women is very important to us because the day women decide to speak with one voice, men will be in trouble.

” I know part of what would be in the proposals just submitted, will be about the increase in the proportion of women participation in governance in line with the Benjien protocol but that would be looked into in a way that would not infract with provisions of the constitution as regards gender discrimination.

“Although what you have submitted in the memorandum will be thoroughly perused by us but in line with our procedures, your proposals would still be needed to be routed through bill submission and consideration by the Senate in plenary.

” So, from our end here, a bill would have to be sponsored on proposals for constitution amendments made by the women voters, for it to be officially forwarded to the committee as part of other numerous bills that had been received to that effect.”

Earlier in her presentation, the National Secretary of the League of Women Voters, Pastor ( Mrs) Reginald Omo-Agege said that all proposals made in the memorandum, were geared towards making the voice of women heard, in the scheme of things in the country.

The vision of the network according to her, “is to be Nigerians leading Network for women’s empowerment, leadership, and achievement, driven by participatory democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.”

Kindly Share This Story: