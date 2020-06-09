Senate confirms NDIC, Law Reform Commission nominees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nominations of Mrs Diana Okonta (South-South); and Mrs Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The appointment of both nominees was approved after the Senate considered the report of the Senator Uba Sani, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kaduna Central led Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Also confirmed were the appointments of the Chairman and two Members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele in his presentation recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari made the appointments pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act.

According to him, the panel resolved to defer the screening of one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Bernard Chima, as a Commissioner representing South-East on the Commission following his failure to appear before the committee.

Bamidele said, “Mr President, Distinguished Colleagues, it should be stated that this Committee wrote the Presidential Liaison Officer (PLO) on National Assembly Matters, Senator and requested him to present the nominees for screening.

“However, the Committee observed that one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Bernard Chima, Commissioner Designate, representing South-East, was not presented to the Committee for the screening exercise. Accordingly, the screening of the nominee was deferred”, Opeyemi said.

The Senate while adopting the recommendations of the Committee, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai A.M. Audi (North-Central) as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The Upper Chamber also confirmed Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia (South-South); and Hon. Mohammed B.O. Ibraheem (South-West) as Commissioners.

