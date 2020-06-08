Senate charges NDIC to raise corporate governance practices in banks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

The Senate has charged the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to double its efforts to promote corporate governance practices in the banking industry.

Meanwhile the Senate has successfully screened the two nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ms. Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro as non-executive directors to the NDIC board.

Speaking during the screening exercise, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani noted that like other parts of the world, Nigeria was facing difficult situation with the fight against COVID-19. He therefore charged the NDIC board and management to re-double their efforts at promoting good corporate governance practices in the banking industry.

He also commended the NDIC for constantly responding to emerging trends and business models in the financial sector.

Also speaking at the exercise, female members of the committee, Senators Betty Apiafi and Uche Ekwunife expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the President for appointing women to the board of the corporation. They noted that both nominees were accomplished technocrats of very high quality who had distinguished themselves in their chosen careers.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded to the Senate, names of Ms. Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro as Non-Executive Director nominees to represent the South-South and North-East geo-political zones, respectively, on the board of the NDIC.

Ms. Diana, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) had over thirty years cognate experience spanning both the private and public sectors.

Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro, is a member of the ICAN and Nigeria Institute of Marketing with over thirty years’ experience in both the private and public sectors.

