Breaking News
Translate

Senate charges NDIC to raise corporate governance practices in banks

On 3:58 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

practices in banks
Senate

By Babajide Komolafe

 

The Senate has charged the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to double its efforts to promote corporate governance practices in the banking industry.

Meanwhile the Senate has successfully screened the two nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ms. Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro as non-executive directors to the NDIC board.

Speaking during the screening exercise, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani noted that like other parts of the world, Nigeria was facing difficult situation with the fight against COVID-19. He therefore   charged the NDIC board and management to re-double their efforts at promoting good corporate governance practices in the banking industry.

READ ALSO:COVID-19: Churches not complying with protocols-Abia Govt

He  also commended the NDIC for constantly responding to emerging trends and business models in the financial sector.

Also speaking at the exercise, female members of the committee, Senators Betty Apiafi and Uche Ekwunife expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the President for appointing women to the board of the corporation. They  noted that both nominees were accomplished technocrats of very high quality who had distinguished themselves in their chosen careers.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded to the Senate, names of Ms. Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro as Non-Executive Director nominees to represent the South-South and North-East geo-political zones, respectively, on the board of the NDIC.

Ms. Diana, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) had over thirty years cognate experience spanning both the private and public sectors.

Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro, is a member of the ICAN and Nigeria Institute of Marketing with over thirty years’ experience in both the private and public sectors.

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!