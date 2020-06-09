Sen Ubah appoints Ogbonna as Head Strategic Communications

Kindly Share This Story:

Hon Chuks Kamen Ogbonna has been appointed Head, Strategic Communications by Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district.

The senator in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff Chigozie Udogu said the appointment is in line with Kamen’s adept background in strategic communications and his long drawn inclination to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s vision and progressive agenda.\

According to the statement, “We are delighted to officially announce that Senator (Dr.) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has approved and ratified the appointment of Chuks Kamen Ogbonna as Head, Strategic Communications.

“The formation of this team is geared towards fashioning out agile communication strategies that consistently reflect Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s vision.”

Consequently, the statement disclosed that Mr. Kamen by virtue of this appointment which takes effect immediately is expected to display an uncompromising degree of professionalism, commitment and total dedication in the discharge of his duties.

Conclusively, it is expected that this appointment will add immense value to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s office as Mr. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna is poised to bring his vast experience to bear in the propagation of the legislative policy thrusts of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah.

Vanguard

