Search Engine Optimization: What you need to know about SEO for a law firm

The majority of consumers use search engines like Google to find not just products and information but also legal services.

That’s why law firms invest so much time and money into their search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. Read on to find out about some of the best strategies for improving rankings in this highly competitive online space.

Take Advantage of Aggregator Sites’ Popularity

Aggregator sites like Super Lawyers and Justia comprise around half of the search results for any law firm SEO keyword.

These sites are well-established and well-funded, so it’s just not possible for most small, local law firms to compete.

Instead, law firms should leverage the power of aggregator sites by optimizing their profiles on each of them and taking out paid ads. Chances are, potential clients will navigate to these sites regardless of what other organic search results they find on Google since they appear authoritative, so those law firms that show up first in aggregator sites’ rankings are more likely to draw in new clients.

Learn About Keyword Mapping

Keyword mapping is arguably as important as the keywords, themselves. Most people know that they need to choose keywords related to the field of law, but SEO experts also understand that these keywords fall into three categories that should be prioritized according to user intent. The three categories of user intent can be broadly defined as action, interest, and awareness.

Users with active intent are actively looking for legal services and tend to use keywords like “hire a DUI attorney in Chicago.” Competition for these kinds of keywords is fierce, but it’s worth investing some extra time and money into them.

Those with an interest intent are looking for information about local legal services and law firms. They tend to include words like “review” and “cost” in their searches along with the location and specific needs. It takes more work to convert visitors to the site who arrive there with a discover intent into loyal clients, but it can be done.

Users who fall into the last category are usually looking for information about their specific cases and aren’t necessarily looking to hire a law firm, at all. They might look for information about sentencing, how to fill out forms, or other basic information and do not generally include locations in their searches, making it more difficult for small law firms to rank for awareness keywords. It’s worth investing some time and money into awareness keywords, but don’t expect a fantastic return on investment.

SEO Isn’t Just About Keywords

There’s more to optimizing a website than just choosing the right keywords. Make sure to optimize the website structure, as well. This should include adding additional service pages, creating content, and adding sub-service pages to target specific long-tail keywords. Each location should also have a separate page with localized content.

Focus on Local SEO

Many browsers focus their searches on local law firms, so it’s good to focus on local SEO. Verify Google My Business listings, manage reviews, build citations, and submit the law firm’s information to all relevant directories to rank high in local search results.

The Bottom Line

Optimizing a law firm’s website takes time, effort, money, and specialized expertise. There are some things that site managers can do themselves to improve rankings, but it’s also wise to consult an SEO expert.

