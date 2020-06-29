Scholarship: DTSG presents N1m to DELSU Best Graduating Student

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Government, on Thursday, presented a cheque of N1,000,000 to the best graduating student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka for the 2014/2015 academic session, Mr. Ossaiugbo Ifeanyi Marcus, as part of its scholarship to best graduating students.

The sum is the first tranche of the state government scholarship of which the remaining amount of four million would be presented to him in due cause.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the state government in a brief ceremony, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Hon. Sunny Orishedere, stated that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to encouraging students of Delta State origin, especially the youths in attaining the apex of their educational pursuit (M.Sc to Ph.D)

He said : “We want to use this opportunity to assure students of Delta State origin of the state government’s commitment towards sponsoring any student with innovative research work in any institution of higher learning across the country.

“ The aim of this scholarship is to enable the beneficiaries distinguish themselves in their various endeavors so that they can, in turn, meaningfully impact to the society.

The Executive Secretary observed that the COVID-19 era was a time for students to think outside the box to enable them fashion out innovations that would advance the Nigerian society.

“ Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I have not gone to the saloon to cut my hair. I learnt the art of cutting my hair personally with clipper during the lockdown, now I no longer go to salon. I thought it was a difficult skill, I never knew that I could attain it, “ he hinted.

Speaking further, Orishedere noted that students of Kano State University were able to invent machines that produce oxygen, while some institutions came up with ventilators, adding that it would be a major breakthrough if any higher institution in Delta State is counted among such distinguished institutions.

He, therefore, challenged Delta State students, especially those under the state government scholarship to rise to the occasions, assuring that the state government is ready to sponsor individuals or groups who could come up with innovations that would facilitate socio-economic growth and development.

Responding, Ossaiugbo Marcus, thanked the state government and the board for finding him worthy of the scholarship and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by the state government, family and friends.

