Breaking News
Translate

Saraki’s Ikoyi houses not bought with illegal funds, Court rules

On 2:27 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…Refuses to grant forfeiture order, Adjourns case till Sept. 29

Saraki, court, Saraki’s Ikoyi Houses
Dr Bukola Saraki

The Federal High Court, Lagos, today refused to grant the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a forfeiture Order on the Ikoyi houses former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and instead ruled that the houses were not purchased with illicit fund or proceed of illegal activity.

Justice Liman Mohammed who began giving judgement also stated that the EFCC has not provided any proof that the money with which the houses located on McDonald Road, Ikoyi, were bought came from any establishment related to the Kwara State Government.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus, opportunity to unite against health threat ⁠— Saraki

Rather the Judge concluded that the Houses were purchased with a credit facility granted Saraki by a bank.

It will be recalled that the findings of the court were in line with the conclusion of the Supreme Court in the Asset declaration case involving Dr. Saraki in which the same property were the subjects. The Federal High Court also stated that the matter before him was not criminal in nature like the Supreme Court case under reference.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!