Sanwo-Olu rejigs LSSTF, LSETF boards

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the immediate reconstitution of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF, and the State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF boards.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, explained that the new board appointments were necessitated by the vacancies in the two organisations.

The Governor commended the previous members of the two boards for their meritorious and conscientious service to the state.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated and thanked the new members for accepting to serve their State and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

The new members, Sanwo-Olu said, were carefully chosen based on records of excellence in their chosen fields.

Membership of the LSETF board is four years.

The new boards’ compositions are as follows: the LSSTF; Chairman, Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Rxecutive Sevretary, Dr. Abdul Razaq Balogun, Executive Secretary. Members are :Mr. Ebenezer Oneyeagwu, Dr. Adesola Kareem Adeduntan, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, Mr.Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, Engr. Bamgbose-Martins, Mr. Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Retd DIG), Mr. Yemi Idowu, Dr. Ayo Oyisan. While LSETF are; Chairman, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Executive Secretary, Mrs. Abisoye Tejumola, and members are:

Mr. Sinari Bolade Daranijo, Mrs.Tatiana Mousalli-Nouri, Mr. Segun Ojelade

Ms. Kofo Durosinmi-Etti, Mr Idris Olorunimbe, Mr. Ronald Chagoury Jnr.

