Sanwo-Olu hosts Soyinka, others in June 12 Democracy Day confab

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In commemoration of the maiden Democracy Day celebration on June 12, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will host national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, among others, in a virtual conference — webinar.

Other speakers, according to Lagos State Government, are the state former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Dele Alake; Publisher of Ovation International magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu, and daughter of Chief Moshood Abiola, Dr. Hafsat Abiola-Costello.

Also speaking at the virtual summit, aimed at mentoring youths on how to contribute to the present democratic system, are Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Ms. Yemi Adamolekun, and Mr. Seun Onigbinde, who will chronicle the history of June 12.

To be held on the theme “June 12: Learning from the Past, Shaping the Future,” the event will have Sanwo-Olu explaining to youths how the present administration had ensured that none of the citizens’ rights was trampled upon.

He will also explain the work done daily to ensure residents of Lagos get the dividends of democracy they agitated for while marching on the street to demand for the return of civilian government over 20 years ago.

Also for the June 12 Democracy Day event, the governor and his deputy will also inform the youths how they had been preparing themselves for leadership before assuming office.

