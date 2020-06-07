Sanwo-Olu crowns, presents staff of office to Lawal as 15th Oniru of Iruland

Kindly Share This Story:

….Tasks new Oba on devt, progress

….I was shocked to hear Tinubu called me Kabiyesi- Oba Lawal

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, crowned and presented staff of office and instrument of appointment to new Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, as the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

Also in attendance were traditional leaders led by Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu I and also state Executive members, prominent sons and daughters of Iruland.

Recall that until his recent resignation, Prince Lawal was the state Commissioner for Agriculture.

Prince Gbolahan Lawal, succeeds late Oba Idowu Abiodun, former Oniru of Iruland, who passed on in year 2019 at the age of 82.

Lawal, former Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to Governor Bola Tinubu during his tenure in Lagos.

It was gathered that Lawal eventually emerged as Tinubu’s choice to occupy the vacant throne which had been a subject of controversy from the Abisogun and Akiogun Ruling Houses.

Vanguard

