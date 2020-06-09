Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Ms. Abisola Olusanya as Agriculture Commissioner in an acting capacity.

The appointment, contained in a circular with reference number 064 released by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Monday, came as a replacement for the former Commissioner, Prince Gbolahan Lawal.

Lawal was last Sunday, installed the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Victoria Island, after he resigned his appointment, which was subsequently approved by the governor.

ALSO READ:

Her appointment was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile. He noted that it was with immediate effect.

Before her’s new position, he was Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture.

The circular read in part: “It is, hereby, notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Ms. Olusanya, Abisola Ruth, as the Acting Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: