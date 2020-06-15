Salary deduction in Kano: Labour extends ultimatum to Ganduje by one week

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The leadership of organized labour in Kano State has extended by a week the two weeks ultimatum earlier given to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to embark on strike actions in the state following deductions of workers’ salaries among other pending unresolved labour issues.

The Secretary, Joint Negotiating Committee, JNC, Comrade Musa Ahmadu made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in the state at the end of the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum (May 27th to June 15th) earlier given to the Governor and series of meetings held between the labour and the government sides.

Ahmadu said the one-week ultimatum extension was to give both parties to enable them to make wider consultations on unresolved issues upon which after the expiration and no agreement was reached it will embark on warning and later indefinite strike.

He said, “After extensive deliberations and appraisal of the resolutions so far reached with Government side on some demands by Labour as a result of negotiations with a committee set up by Government under the leadership of Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Secretary to the State Government which sat for four(4) different times precisely on Friday 29th May, Wednesday 3rd June, Wednesday 10th June and Friday 12th June 2020 and the State Government unreserved apology to the workers for its the inability to adequately consult the unions before deductions of May 2020 Salaries were made and also indicating it’s a readiness to always make necessary consultations with the unions on matters of this nature, all in an efforts to avert the proposed strike.

“The organised labour met on Sunday 14th June 2020 and unanimously resolved to extend the ultimatum by additional one (1) week effective from Tuesday, 16th June 2020 to Monday 22nd June 2020 to enable both Parties to make wider consultations on unresolved issues as agreed during the meeting of Friday 12th June 2020 by both Government and Labour sides.

“In an event, an agreement was not reached at the expiration of the one (1) week extension, the Seven days warning strike will commence from 12:00 midnight of Monday 22nd June 2020 to Monday 29th June 2020.

“We call on all workers particularly from the public service to remain calm and await further directives,” Comrade Ahmadu however said.

Recall that the labour was demanding for a stop to what it described as illegal and illogical deductions of workers salaries for the month of May 2020 in addition to a demand for clear incentives and policy on life insurance cover to all category of workers who are at the frontline management of the Covid-19 patients in the state and full implementation of the signed agreement between Government and Labour side (JNC) reached in December 2019 on consequential adjustments arising from the implementation of N30,000:00 minimum wage among others.

