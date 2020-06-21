Saka needs to adapt to different positions, says Arteta

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has said that Nigerian-born winger, Bukayo Saka needs to adapt to different positions as part of his football development.

The Hale End Academy product operated at left-back before the league was paused, with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac suffering injuries, and caught the eye with his displays.

Against Manchester City last Wednesday, Saka started the game as an inverted winger but dropped to the left-back role after David Luiz was sent off early in the second half.

When asked on his plans for Saka, Arteta told arsenal.com: “I think with Bukayo it’s part of his development and he needs to be able to adapt at different positions, and he’s very willing to do that.

“He has qualities to play in two or three different positions and that’s a great thing to have in a player in our squad.

“But again, it was a really good experience to see that level that you have to achieve to play at a football club that is constantly winning trophies and what is required and the mentalities that are required to be able to do that.”

Saka, whose Arsenal future is up in the air with his deal set to run out in June 2021, has 30 appearances under his belt for the first team this season.

