Sadiya, Matawalle controversy: Zamfara Govt says Minister left on her own

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zamfara State Government has said that the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq ,left the state on her own and was not scared by any level of insecurity as was insinuated.

Hajiya Sadiya ,an indigene of Zamfara state, was in the state last week to officially distribute items as palliatives, but suddenly cancelled the engagement and returned to Abuja.

The development had led to series of allegations, the most recent was that she was snubbed by Governor Bello Matawalle.

However, Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications in the Government House Gusau, said in a statement that “the series of negative reports sprouting out of the recent visit of the Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq to Zamfara state over the weekend,were unfair.”

According to him,a “story that dominated a section of the media and, indeed, the social media yesterday alleged that His Excellency Dr Bello Mohamned (Matawallen Maradun) snubbed the Minister and refused to host her on a courtesy call which prompted her to postpone the function that brought her to the state.”

“Suddenly today, another version of the visit dominated the media that the Minister, indeed, postponed the function, due to insecurity in the state. A certain online publication went further to cite the recent attack in Maru and Talata-Mafara local Government areas of the state.”

“Both versions, as carried in the media, to say the least, are profoundly unfair to the administration of His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed and, indeed, Zamfara State.”

He said to put the record straight, the Honourable Minister was in Zamfara state on Saturday and was duly received by His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed who provided her with the necessary accommodation and sent his Secretary to the State Government to welcome her.

“However, on Sunday, His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed was informed of the Minister’s decision to return to Abuja without performing the function that brought her to the state. It is therefore very uncharitable to allege that Governor Bello ‘snub’ her as was reported in some Media.”

“Similarly, the information attributed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs as sourced from its Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Iliya, is completely unfounded. Indeed, Zamfara State is facing security challenges like most Nigerian states, but the efforts of His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed has brought tremendous sanity to the state consistently over the last one year.”

“Indeed, those who are familiar with the state today, including the Honourable Minister herself, are aware that the state is now free where everyone is now going about his or her daily business despite the hiccups being experienced such the one cited last week in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.”

“Zamfara State Government wishes to categorically state that the level of insecurity in the state has never prevented any function, government or private since the inception of this administration one year ago,” he said.

