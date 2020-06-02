Vanguard Logo

Sad: Bendel Insurance lose goalkeeper Umar Ahmad Jalingo

Nigerian National League side Bendel Insurance have announced the shocking death of their goalkeeper Umar Ahmad Jalingo who died in Gombe after a brief illness.

Before his untimely death, Umar Jalingo was hospitalized at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, where he was treated after serious illness.

And since the National League and football in general in Nigeria have been suspended due to COVID-19, Umar Jalingo had the chance to treat himself at the hospital.

He later got better in the hospital in which the doctors who examined him discharged the goalkeeper on Wednesday, May 27, as his family members were happy.

Unfortunately, Umar Ahmad Jalingo died 24 hours later after failing to wake up from his sleep throwing his family and football fraternities in Nigeria into mourning.

