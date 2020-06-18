Sack of Oshiomhole: Ondo govt denies jubilation in state over verdict

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE Ondo state government Thursday described as untrue and mischievous the report that there were jubilations in the state over court verdict that suspended the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole.

Information and Orientation Commissioner Donald Ojogo said this in Akure at a press conference.

Ojogo said ” Every well-meaning member of the party was concerned when the Appeal Court gave its verdict.

“The level of concern may vary but as leaders and members of APC in Ondo State we were greatly concerned not because of any personal reason but because we felt that the party didn’t need whatever intrigues that may shake the table at this point in time.

” So, like every other member of the party nationwide, we were all concerned.

” We found very shocking when a news item that was promoted in one of these platforms saying that supporters of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu were jubilating over the decision of the appeal court.

“We have resolved that we must put the record straight. We are coming to this point not because we’re rattled by the report but we see it as a very untoward part and it is a trajectory we must stop from flourishing.

“The author of that report in all intents and purposes wanted to create an unexisting frosty relationship between Mr Governor and the leadership of the APC.

“By every standard and by every yardstick that could be deployed to measure anything, Mr Governor is the leader of the party and as such, he will be so disturbed if there are crisis in the party.

” So, that report we found very very unpleasant. We saw the report as product of a willful machination

by an unimportant journalist. That is if at all he is a journalist.

“We need to put the record straight because unsuspecting public. Not everybody in the public will be so enlightened to know that, that particular report was a hatchet job created by those who believed that they must create problems within the rank and file of the party.

“It was masterminded clearly by those who believe that the very cordial relationship between Mr. Governor and the leaders of the party, whether at the state level here or at the national level will not serve their interest properly.

“That report was utterly mischievous, it’s non-existent and shows how shallow somebody might want to appear using a credible platform.

The commissioner added that “we would have to come out without hesitation to clearly state when some miscreants will want to hide under credible platforms to dish out their personal sentiments against the people of the state and against government and that is the reason we felt we must come out to dispel this story”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

