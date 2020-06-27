Rotary Club donates e-Library to Police Children School Asaba

Kindly Share This Story:

AS part of its philanthropic gesture of identifying a need in the society and meeting it, Rotary Club of Asaba-GRA, under the leadership of Rotarian SP Temi Agbede, has donated a fully furnished e-library to the Police Children School, Asaba with a charge on the management of the school to ensure that the library is put to appropriate use.

The facility which consist of a librarian office, an air conditioned library hall for a minimum of 27 pupils, books for pupils in pre-nursery I, 2 and for pupils in primary 1-6 as well as installed 2020 HP computer sets, also has toilets and bathrooms for males and females as well as washing hand stands for the pupils.

The event which was chaired by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Inuwa represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation, DCP Jide Kolawole, witnessed the Governor, District 9141, Nze Anizor, commissioning the edifice on behalf of Rotary Club of Asaba-GRA.

READ ALSO: Rotary Club of Festac donates medical equipment to MCC

In her remark during the commissioning which was in line with the social distancing rule, president of the club in the area, Rotarian Temi Agbede explained that owing to the importance of hygiene amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, washing hand stands and other health facilities had to be attached to the project which she said cost no less than N5million.

She said: “Upon my taking over the mantle of leadership of Rotary Club of Asaba-GRA, we visited this school to feel their pulse on their needs and they told us that their pressing need was a modern e-library which will aid in the teaching of ICT to the pupils.

“We immediately came together and took a decision that rather than giving them what will be a liability, we need to give them what they need and for the promotion of humanity today, the project is done and dusted to the glory of God.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: