Ronaldo names Liverpool, PSG stars in top 5 players

Ronaldo ranks Liverpool striker Mo Salah and imaginary transfer target Kylian Mbappe among his five favourite current players.

The legendary Brazilian has a clear “number one”, followed by players from the Premier League, La Liga and Ligue Un.

He also feels “the best players are in Spain, or at least, most of them”. Top ten players football deserved to see without injuries.

“Messi, of course,” he told AS of his favourite player. “He is number one, he is a talent that will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar.

“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, I love watching him play.”

Salah has 20 goals in 40 appearances for Liverpool this season, and sits joint-third in the Premier League Golden Boot stakes as he seeks to become only the third player in history to win three in a row.

Mbappe, who is destined to be forever linked with a fanciful move to join the Egyptian on Merseyside, has an even more impressive 30 goals in 33 games for PSG.

Ronaldo is fond of the fifth player on his list but was keen to play down comparisons.

“Many people say that he looks like me,” he said. “He has a lot of speed, he finishes well, he has great movements, he hits excellent with both legs, he has an incredible stride.

“We have similar things, but I never liked the comparisons, especially between players of different generations, because the situations are different.

“It is not clear that the Premier League is better than La Liga. Perhaps in television income the clubs receive more, but the best players are in Spain, or at least, most of them.”

