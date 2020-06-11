Breaking News
Translate

Roger Federer’s season over after knee surgery

On 1:34 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Roger Federer’s season over after knee surgery
Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their Men’s Singles Quarter-finals tennis match during the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2019. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP)

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after having a further operation on his right knee.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had the initial arthroscopic surgery in February but said he suffered a “setback” with his rehabilitation.

Professional tennis has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season,” the 38-year-old Swiss said.

ALSO READ: Yobo, Nkwocha join others in Africa’s fight against COVID-19

Federer has not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

He missed the majority of the 2016 season with a knee injury but returned the following year to win the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

ALSO READ: Everton’s Goodison Park to host Merseyside derby in PL return

“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” Federer said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Now, much as I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.”

The ATP Tour is shut down until at least the end of July because of the pandemic, with the US Open scheduled to start on 31 August and the French Open beginning on 20 September.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!