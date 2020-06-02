Rivers orders NDDC staff to self isolate after confirming EDFA dies of Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Etang, former EDFA died of Covid-19

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

RIVERS State Ministry of Health has directed all the management staff of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to go on self-isolation for 14-days with effect from Tuesday after confirming that the former Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Elder Ibanga Etang, died from complications attributable to Covid-19.

A top official of the Commission, who confirmed the order to Vanguard, last night, said the ministry was already on the trail of staff and contractors, who had close contact with the deceased.

He said: The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission has been consulting with the family of Elder Ibanga Bassey Etang, who passed away early hours of Thursday, May 28.

“The family has authorized the commission to announce that the late executive director tested positive to COVID 19.

“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID 19.

“The ministry has, therefore, directed the commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effect from today, while seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors, who have had close contact with the deceased.

“During the meeting with the family, they expressed the fervent desire that the death of the Executive director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the commission,” the source said.

