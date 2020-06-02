Rivers community laments as cultists lay siege, bar residents from farming

Kindly Share This Story:

……Women laments incessant rape, attacks

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The people of Owube community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State have lamented alleged siege on their community by cultists, stating that the cultists have barred women from going to their farms.

Following the development, however, hundreds of women in a protest in Port Harcourt decried incessant attacks, raping of their women by the cultists, stressing that the bandits are demanding for an undisclosed amount of money to be paid tote them to allow peace in the area.

The women who took the protest to the State Government House in Port Harcourt urged the governor of the state and the Commissioner of Police to intervene in the matter, noting that they can no longer go to their farms.

Speaking, one of the protesters, Mrs. Florence Eric said: “Cult boys in our community do not allow us to go to our farms again. At night they use to come and cause troubles we do not sleep again. We don’t have rest.

“They kidnap at will. We cannot go out to look for food. We need help to survive this challenge. We want the government to help us in any way they can.

She noted that the act was perpetrated by cultists within the community, adding that the cultists have stopped them from going to their farms.

“It is cult boys within our community joining hands with their friends from outside that are behind this. They barred us from going to farm again.

“They said we should come and settle them and we don’t know how to settle them. They said they need money from the community but they did t mention how much they need”, she added.

Also, Mr. Franco Confidence noted that the reason for the protest was for the community to submit petition officially to the government and the police on the insecurity in their community.

He said: “We came to submit a petition to the governor over the incessant killings in our community. For over five years now we don’t sleep in the community. People now sleep in the bushes.

“We have done all we can to restore peace in our community, but it has not yielded any positive result. We have submitted a petition to the former Commissioner of Police in the state and the Ahoada West Local Government chairman but nothing changed.

“We still have high level of insecurity. We brought OSPAC, who come at night, but now these boys come in the afternoon to kidnap and rape women.

“We want the governor to come to our aid we are tired of sleeping in the bush. If they will give us a police post we will like it. This upsurge started in 2016 and we have lost over 20 people and many have been kidnapped. Like my uncle has been kidnapped twice and we paid the ransom.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: