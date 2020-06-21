Right now, it’s illegal to sell drugs in open markets – PCN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja – The newly-inaugurated Board of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it would pursue the computerization of drug distribution in the country in order to bring sanity into the system.

Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, made this known in Abuja, while fielding questions from reporters, after taking oath of office as the new Chairman of the Council’s governing board, Weekend.

Asked about the PCN’s plan to address the chaotic drug distribution chain in Nigeria, Mora said: “I am very passionate about drug distribution. We will try to bring some sanity into the whole system.

“We have to computerise, right from the manufacturing, to the wholesale distribution and to the retailer. As you are buying any drug, you’re keying it into the computer to know the source.

“Right now, it is illegal to sell drugs in the market because drugs are manufactured by pharmacists, and must be handled by pharmacists.”

Speaking on ways the board will reposition the PCN to address challenges affecting pharmacy education, training and practice in the country, Mora said committees have been set up to fine-tune modalities for the tackling the issues, “so that by the time students are administered the oath, they already know where they will be doing their internship.”

On the resistance of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to his appointment, as well as other health sector challenges, the PCN Board Chairman said: “I don’t see it as opposition because nobody will like you 100 percent, so I take it as a case of people preferring one person to another.

“But the important thing to note is that it is the prerogative of the President to appoint the PCN governing council chairman.

“The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire recommended me and the president approved. So, we should do the proper thing.

“I went through the interview process, 25 of us applied, eight of us were interviewed, and I had the highest mark. Let me say it pleases the Almighty God for me to be here again. So, I am calling on every pharmacist in Nigeria to join hands with us because this is a regulatory agency.”

Speaking also, Registrar of the PCN, Elijah Mohammed, described the inauguration of the council as a welcome development, promising that the council will work with the new governing council to move the profession forward.

Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had earlier charged the newly-inaugurated the governing council of the PCN, to provide guidance and direction for the efficient discharge of the functions of the council as stipulated in its enabling Act.

He added: “The Governing Council is also to ensure that it aligns its functions with the vision of President Muhammad Buhari, for the country on health as spelt out in the 2nd edition of the National Strategic Health Development Plan (2018 – 2020).

Dr Ehanire said that PCN is vital to the health care system as reflected in its function in the regulation of the training of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and the practice of the pharmacy profession.

VANGUARD

