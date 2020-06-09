Revised 2020 budget suffers set back in Senate over omitted N186billion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Moves by the Senate to consider the N10.509trillion revised 2020 budget forwarded to it for consideration by President Muhammadu Buhari penultimate week on Tuesday suffered a major set back.

Consequently, the Senate stepped down the consideration, just as efforts to receive a report of the already considered revised 2020 budget from its committee on Appropriation for possible passage was not possible.

The Senate had in giving the request expeditious consideration, carried out a debate on general principles of the fresh proposal along with those of the also revised 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP) the very week they received them which led to the passage of MTEF/FSP last week Tuesday.

Trouble for the revised budget came when as listed on the Order Paper, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, called on the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Jibrin Barau ( APC Kano North), to lay the report.

Senator Barau on the strength of recognition given to him for that purpose stunned the Senate by informing his colleagues that refusal of the Budget office to capture the entire N500billion intervention fund for COVID-19 in the appropriation bill.

According to him, while N314billion is captured as part of the intervention fund, the balance of N186billion proposed for the health sector was not captured.

