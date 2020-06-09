Revised 2020 budget: Executive must be responsible in budget preparation, Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says NASS can’t be a Dumping ground for Someone’s inefficiency

…As Revised Budget suffers set back in Senate over Omitted N186billion

By Henry Umoru

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan Tuesday took a swipe at the Executive, asking those saddled with the responsibility of preparing the nation’s budget to wake up to their job and be responsible.

According to Lawan, the National Assembly cannot be a destination where lack of efficiency on somebody’s job would be entertained.

Speaking yesterday while responding to a point of Order raised by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau on the state of the 2020 Appropriation Act, the President of the Senate said, “Let me make this comment. I will advise those responsible for putting budget estimates for revised or whatever to be meticulous and responsible.

“The National Assembly cannot be a destination where lack if efficiency in somebody’s job would be addressed we are supposed to have the entire bill presented us and you did the right thing by asking and insisting that a letter should be written to specifically address that problem that there was an omission on their side and they are requesting for the inclusion of N186b.

“We have to insist on this because when we simply put figures without the document supporting the inclusion somebody will say we are padding the budget and the national assembly is castigated and in some cases even insulted. So you did the right thing by asking for letter to that effect.

“I believe that the needful will be done by the executive to address this but when you say you will print the document between today and tomorrow, you have to print it today, we must have the document printed today, you lay it tomorrow and make copies available to all senators tomorrow and then we consider the report on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, moves by the Senate today to consider the N10.509trillion revised 2020 budget forwarded to it for consideration by President Muhamnadu Buhari penultimate week Tuesday, suffered a major set back.

Consequently, the Senate stepped down the consideration, just as efforts to receive report of the already considered revised 2020 budget from its committee on Appropriation for possible passage was not possible.

Recall that the Senate had in giving the request expeditious consideration , carried out debate on general principles of the fresh proposal along with those of the also revised 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP) the very week they received them which led to passage of MTEF/FSP last week Tuesday.

Trouble for the revised budget came when as listed in the Order Paper, the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan, called on the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee , Jibrin Barau to to lay the report

Responding, Senator Barau told the Senate that refusal of the Budget office to capture the entire N500billion intervention fund for COVID-19 in the appropriation bill was a major problem.

According to him, while N314billion is captured as part of the intervention fund , the balance of N186billion proposed for health sector was not captured.

Senator Barau said, “Upon making such observation at committee level, we quickly inform the budget office of the omission last week.

“Though the budget office as part of excuses given for the omission said since the entire N500billion was captured in the MTEF/ FSP documents already passed by the Senate , that there was no need for it to be fully captured in the budget.

“But we rejected that excuse in line with sections 80 and 81 of the 1999 Constitution which empowers the National Assembly to appropriate every single Kobo for the executive before spending .

“On the strength of our superior argument, the budget office admitted wrongness of the omission but promised to write a letter to us to be used as evidence of helping them to include it

“But the expected letter never came till now , making us not to be ready for presentation of any report now. If by the end of today, the office still refuse to send the letter to us, we shall be left with no other alternative than to print out our report today based on proposals contained in the Appropriation bill for consideration in plenary tomorrow.”

