Revealing the feats of Millz Olawale, a rising PR personality

Among the iconic personalities of reputable standards and skilled capacity in the Public Relations industry in Nigeria, Millz Olawale, a youthful and vibrant PR practitioner has come into reckoning.

With the brightness and speed in his career engagements and excellence in PR records, his impact and achievements, especially in the entertainment industry has come to speak volume and however placed him on the searchlight of image makers.

Olawale is a pertinacious, well practiced and skilled Public Relations Strategist, Analyst and Specialist. Haven built a long history of experience with significant appointments and PR roles; he remains one of the most dogged media personalities of our time.

His professional capacity is majored on skilled management, advertising, Event management, marketing and social media promotions. According to him, “it is a dream and vision nurtured since y teenage years,” says Olawale.

Olawale in his academic career had attended the University of Lagos, where he bagged a Bachelor of Science(Bsc) in City/Urban, Community and Regional Planning.

Before then, he had his Alma Mata at Ayotayo Nursery and Primary School, after which he proceeded to SMA College in Isolo Lagos state, where he had his first school-leaving certificate.

As a professional PR consultant, with records of significant feats, Millz Olawale had worked at several organizations and has been recognized and honored for his strides he has accomplished in the PR industry and especially in the promotion and fame of several notable celebrities, events, campaigns and institutions.

Amongst some of his notable engagements may include his recognition as the Best Use of Social Media, which he received at the Dynamix Magazine Award in 2015.

Millz was online publicity personnel for Skills Entertainment from 2009 to 2011. He later worked as the public relations manager at Showman Entertainment in 2012.

From 2012 to 2015, he was the Online PR Publicity Personnel for Olodonation and in 2014; he had worked briefly with PR Team for Guineas Made of Black Campaign.

Olawale was appointed as Head PR for lions music in 2016 and since 2018 he was Artists and repertoire Director up till date.

